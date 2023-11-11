Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

TSE:ALS traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.05. 108,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$901.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.08). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of C$18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.5232181 earnings per share for the current year.

ALS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.94.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

