Andra AP fonden Acquires 1,200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 52.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 75,218 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARW traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.54. 371,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,936. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

