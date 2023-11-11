Andra AP fonden Buys 1,800 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 566.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.3 %

HCA traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.82. 1,536,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,263. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

