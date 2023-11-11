Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $2,155,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS traded up $13.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,290. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.50 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.85.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

