Andra AP fonden Has $13.37 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 681,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,403,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,556,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,841,000 after buying an additional 589,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

YUM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,904 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

