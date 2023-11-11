Andra AP fonden Has $13.64 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 578,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 26.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,397,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 70.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 9.8% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock remained flat at $43.89 on Friday. 2,896,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,731. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

