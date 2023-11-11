Andra AP fonden Has $14.27 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $115.35. 1,061,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,966. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.30.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

