Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.13% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,198,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

