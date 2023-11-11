Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $7.15 on Friday, reaching $533.48. The company had a trading volume of 310,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,635. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $534.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

