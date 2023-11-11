Andra AP fonden Purchases Shares of 48,800 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,000. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.0 %

RS traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.21. 128,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,118. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $191.45 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,878,406 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.