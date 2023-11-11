Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded up $19.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,044.11. The company had a trading volume of 310,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,075.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,231.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 3,034.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,447.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

