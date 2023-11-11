Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $381.08 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $381.08 million and $25.02 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,249,532,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,345,568,374 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

