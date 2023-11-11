AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 72.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,336,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,300 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 23,758,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,583,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

