Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 582.4% from the October 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of JG stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 235,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,144. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
