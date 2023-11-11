Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on December 13th

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 715,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,051. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $12,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Danske lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

