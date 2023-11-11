Avalon Trust Co Has $1.31 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Avalon Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

