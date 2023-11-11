Avalon Trust Co Has $11.60 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 333.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.76. 150,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.