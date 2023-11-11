Avalon Trust Co Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Avalon Trust Co lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,246 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 6,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in First Solar by 1,036.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $133.92. 2,560,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average is $181.01. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,931 shares of company stock worth $4,638,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.72.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

