Avalon Trust Co Has $198,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $246.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,123. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

