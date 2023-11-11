Avalon Trust Co Has $5.53 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $135,631,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $13,342,720,000,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,733,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.62. 806,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

