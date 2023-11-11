Avalon Trust Co Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co owned approximately 0.22% of Bloom Energy worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 9,710,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

