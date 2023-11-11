Avalon Trust Co Sells 10,700 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Avalon Trust Co lessened its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co owned about 0.21% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 178,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 370,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMAL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 232,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,000. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $592.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

