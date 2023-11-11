Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 12.5% Higher This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.43 or 0.00017317 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $915.26 million and approximately $119.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,136.47 or 0.99966232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,271,621 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

