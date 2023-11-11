Banc of California, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BANC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. 1,373,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $649.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

