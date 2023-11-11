Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Barings BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 83.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Trading Down 4.8 %

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 786,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,810. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBDC

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barings BDC by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Barings BDC by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 312,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.