Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0398 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. Beldex has a total market cap of $235.47 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.37 or 0.05580731 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,921,966,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,226,971 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

