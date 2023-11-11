Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 493.8% from the October 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 73,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. 139,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,408. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

