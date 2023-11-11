Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the October 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brambles Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS BXBLY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.30. 35,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. Brambles has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

