Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. 121,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,808. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

