Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

CGO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

In other Calamos Global Total Return Fund news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $57,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $121,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.