Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 159,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Candel Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %
CADL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 4,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,927. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
