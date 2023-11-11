Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cemtrex Price Performance
CETXP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
Cemtrex Company Profile
