Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

CETXP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

