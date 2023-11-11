Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEL stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,279. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

