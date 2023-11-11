China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 99.8% in October

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth $63,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLEU remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

