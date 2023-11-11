China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

Shares of CBUMY stock remained flat at $24.52 on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

