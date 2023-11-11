City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

City Developments Price Performance

Shares of City Developments stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653. City Developments has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

