Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,460 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,147,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 234,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLINR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,533. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

