CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the October 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of CN Energy Group. stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 301,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the first quarter worth about $850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

