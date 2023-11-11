Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,513. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.24. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COCP Free Report ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COCP

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.