Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 514.3% in October

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Coffee Stock Down 4.9 %

Coffee stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

