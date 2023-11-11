Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Up 531.4% in October

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a growth of 531.4% from the October 15th total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Charles Cherington bought 2,053,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,432.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,813,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,961.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 20.7 %

Shares of Comera Life Sciences stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 140,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,831. Comera Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

