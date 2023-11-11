Comparing Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ampol and HF Sinclair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampol N/A N/A N/A $1.84 11.40 HF Sinclair $38.20 billion 0.25 $2.92 billion $11.56 4.65

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Ampol. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampol 0 0 1 0 3.00 HF Sinclair 0 5 5 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ampol and HF Sinclair, as reported by MarketBeat.

HF Sinclair has a consensus price target of $62.08, suggesting a potential upside of 15.40%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Ampol.

Profitability

This table compares Ampol and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampol N/A N/A N/A HF Sinclair 6.73% 21.92% 12.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Ampol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ampol pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ampol pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HF Sinclair pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HF Sinclair has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HF Sinclair is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Ampol on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampol

(Get Free Report)

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricant supplies. The Z Energy segment includes fuel offerings in the New Zealand market. It distributes its products through depots, terminals, pipelines, and service station sites. The company sells fuels to various customers in defence, mining, transport, marine, agriculture, aviation, and other commercial sectors. The company was formerly known as Caltex Australia Limited and changed its name to Ampol Limited in May 2020. Ampol Limited was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

