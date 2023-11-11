Contrasting ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Weave Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Weave Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weave Communications has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 8 12 0 2.60 Weave Communications 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and Weave Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $22.65, indicating a potential upside of 77.51%. Weave Communications has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 47.55%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Weave Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Weave Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.10 billion 4.53 $63.20 million $0.34 37.53 Weave Communications $142.12 million 3.92 -$49.74 million ($0.49) -16.37

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Weave Communications. Weave Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Weave Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 11.10% 10.74% 3.45% Weave Communications -20.47% -34.30% -13.23%

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Weave Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

