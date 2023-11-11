Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Down 58.7% in October

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the October 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COYA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 79,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.