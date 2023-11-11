Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Down 58.7% in October

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the October 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 79,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

