Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Down 58.7% in October

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the October 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:COYA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 79,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
