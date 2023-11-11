Critical Analysis: Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) and The Competition

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Atlas Energy Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 22.58% 0.52% 4.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 203 845 1117 14 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 41.72%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 29.85%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 22.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Energy Solutions is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million $217.01 million 5.74 Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors $2.12 billion $333.36 million 9.99

Atlas Energy Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions. Atlas Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

