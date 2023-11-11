Decentralized Social Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $104.55 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.93 or 0.00026855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

