Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,796 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,737 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. 11,182,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

