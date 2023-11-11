Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 478.3% in October

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 478.3% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Disco Stock Performance

DSCSY stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,841. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Disco has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.