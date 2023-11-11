Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 478.3% in October

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 478.3% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Disco Stock Performance
DSCSY stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,841. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Disco has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.72.
Disco Company Profile
