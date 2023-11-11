Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,951. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

