Efforce (WOZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.80 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Efforce token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $9.80 million and $287,222.99 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

